South Tyneside charity gets share of £150,000 National Lottery funding to help cut waste and tackle climate change

Funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, will support Groundwork South Tyneside tackle climate change.

The cash will be used to reduce waste in the community through adapting the area’s existing bulky waste service in partnership with South Tyneside Council and Our 1 Community.

The project will address bulky household waste in the local community with its new service, while working with the pre-loved retail outlet at the Middlefields Recycling Village, and hosting restoration skills workshops.

Groundwork South and North Tyneside

The group hopes to create a ‘circular economy’ – extending the lifecycle of household and garden furniture and appliances by reusing, repairing, and recycling products for as long as possible.

Business and funding manager at Groundwork South and North Tyneside, Alene Lee said: “As a society, we are quick to look for new items, particularly when it comes to needing new furniture and household items. However, with this new funding, thanks to National Lottery players, we can develop our pre-used household furniture outlet and encourage people to reuse and repair items.

“Through our partnership with South Tyneside Council and Our 1 Community, we are able to work closely with residents and local volunteers, to create a new pathway for recycling furniture. As well as this, we can create new workshops focusing on upcycling, restoration and woodcare.

"So far, we have delivered twenty sessions for the local community, and we are excited to continue this and engage with more people thanks to the vital

support that has come from The National Lottery Community Fund.”

Nick Gardner, head of climate action at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We know communities have a big role to play in responding to the climate emergency.

"That’s why, thanks to National Lottery players, we are pleased to be supporting community-led action to address waste and consumption.

"These projects will bring people together to create a lower waste society, that will not only help us get to net zero, but also support communities to prosper and thrive.”

