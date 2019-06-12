New Google Maps feature warns users if taxi driver is taking longer route

Google Maps is trialling a new feature that warns users that their taxi driver is taking them the ‘scenic’ route in order to increase the cost of their fare.

The new off-route feature spots whenever your vehicle deviates from the fastest route by 500 metres or more and sends an alert to your phone, according to tech website XDA Developers.

Off-route mode can also be used when you are driving to let you know when you take a wrong turn.

How to switch on off-route alerts

According to XDA, the “stay safer” option - which includes off-route alerts - is found in the pull up section at the bottom of the screen when you are on Google Maps.

You can tap “stay safer” and then another option will appear which allows you to turn on off-route alerts.

Share your trip in real time to stay safe

There is also the option to share your live trip, which allows friends to track your journey in real time.

As soon as you activate the feature a message informs you that you are on track and gives you an estimated time of arrival, as well as the distance you are travelling. It is currently being tested in India, but could be rolled out worldwide if the trials go well.

Google Maps also recently introduced a feature which warns drivers in the UK when they are approaching a speed camera.