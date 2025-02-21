North East actor Natalie Ann Jamieson exits Emmerdale

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Newcastle-born actor Natalie Ann Jamieson has said goodbye to the Dales.

The actor’s final scenes on EmmerdaleThe actor’s final scenes on Emmerdale
The actor’s final scenes on Emmerdale | @natalieannjamieson

After six years on Emmerdale, her character Amy Wyatt has died in hospital this week following a limo crash.

Viewers saw dramatic scenes as the character told her husband she loved him in her final moments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It followed Amy plunging into icy waters following a dramatic car crash.

Natalie, who grew up in Walker and attended Live Youth Theatre in the city, shared her final scenes on her Instagram telling followers she’d had ‘the best six years of my life’ on the soap.

Prior to joining Emmerdale, she appeared in a number of successful shows including Vera, Doctors and Ken Loach film, I, Daniel Blake.

Bidding farewell to the character of Amy on Instagram, she said: “ I have had the best six years of my life playing this gobby Geordie with a heart of gold!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What a way to go - so so proud of the cast and crew who achieved all this in these last few eps!I’ve got so many amazing things to say about @emmerdale but for tonight just thank you for everything!

“And thank you to everyone of you who came on the journey with me, and all your beautiful messages you have sent to me!Lots and lots of love.”

Related topics:EmmerdaleNorth EastHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice