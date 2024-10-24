North East Vegan Festival (NEVFEST) to return for 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hundreds of vegans, vegetarians and omnivores interested in trying something new are due to descend on The North East Vegan Festival (Nevfest) when it returns on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
The event began in Sunderland in 2013, taking place at the Stadium of Light, and has since grown in size and popularity, with veganism seeing a boom across the UK and around the world.
Nevfest, which is also a fundraiser for the Farplace Animal Rescue in County Durham, moved to Gateshead International Stadium in 2023, and is returning to the venue for 2024.
Organiser Kerri Turner said: “We will be hosting all vegan stalls serving delicious world foods, drinks, selling quirky clothes and accessories, bags, cosmetics and fantastic campaign stalls.
“We will have special guest speakers to engage with you their work and views along with educational documentaries about how our food choices effect our environment, health and animal welfare”
Tickets cost £4 and are available online and at the door, with under-16s going free.
There are also VIP tickets available in advance online, which include a goodie bag and allow early entry.
To book, visit https://northeastveganfestival.com/the-show/
To give a talk, cooking demo or have an enquiry, email: [email protected] [email protected]
Volunteers who would like to help with the festival can fill in a form at https://forms.gle/xyfnsG9NEjEpjbwX9 , and the team are also looking for people to help promote the event in advance by handing out flyers: https://forms.gle/rQfLBSJEJubaLruZ7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.