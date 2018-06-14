North East words ket, gadgie, claggy and more make it into the Oxford English Dictionary

Ee never - a number of North East words have been hoyed into the Oxford English Dictionary.

From ket and claggy to hoy and gadgie, the weird and wonderful vocabulary of the region has been celebrated in the latest update of the famous tome.

The OED added a number of new English regional terms following last summer’s #freetheword campaign, in partnership with BBC English Regions and the Forward Arts Foundation.

Eleanor Maier, associate editor on the OED, said “Over the past year we have had great fun hearing and researching these regional terms and we are grateful to the public both for alerting us to new words and for giving us further information about the currency of items already in the OED. The wealth of new items we’ve drafted goes to show that in our increasingly connected world, regional varieties of English are still flourishing.”

Here’s some of the words from our region that have made the cut:

•ee, int. Eng. regional (northern). Used to express a range of emotions or responses, both positive (pleasure, eagerness, surprise, etc.) and negative (doubt, consternation, dismay, etc.).

•claggy, adj. Brit. regional. Damp and overcast; foggy, misty.

•cuddy wifter, n. Eng. regional (north-eastern). A left-handed person.

•skeg, n.5 Eng. regional (northern and eastern). A look, a glance.

•dut, n. Eng. regional (north-eastern). A hat or cap.

•gadgie, n. Sc. (chiefly southern and eastern) and Eng. regional (northern). A man, a bloke, a chap.

•hoy, v.2 Eng. regional (north-eastern). To throw, heave.

•ket, n. Eng. regional (north-eastern). A sweet; a piece of confectionery, esp. one made to be appealing or affordable to young children.

•lathered, adj. Eng. regional (northern). Very sweaty from exertion or heat.

•mardarse, n. Eng. regional (midlands and northern). A sulky, petulant, or grumpy person; a cowardly, ineffectual, or oversensitive person.

•spuggy, n. Sc. and Eng. regional (chiefly north-eastern). The house sparrow.