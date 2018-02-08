It’s hardly surprising that local historian Andrew Grant has such a passion for the past – looking back at his own family roots was obviously enough to spark such an interest.

Today, Andrew, who gives talks on local history, tells us a bit more about his ancestors.

Andrew Grant

He begins by talking about his family’s connection to the sea.

“My uncle George Glenn, and a good friend of my mother’s family, Roy Coates, passed all their examinations at the old marine school in Ocean Road. It is now Kirkpatrick’s Bar.

“They became merchant navy officers and my uncle was to be posted to Arubea, in the South East Indies, but he didn’t make it.

“The night before, he’d told shipmates he’d not been feeling well and would seek help the next morning. But sadly he was found dead in bed the next day, aged just 36.”

Another uncle, George Bates, served with the Royal Air Force in the Second World War, fighting the Germans for two and a half years in the deserts of Libya, while his uncle Thomas O’Connor was decorated for his wartime heroics against the Nazis.

Closer to home, Andrew’s father Lewis recalled his own wartime experiences – including the sight of a famous warship and royal combatant.

“My father was too sick to fight, which is why he did not go to war.

“He told me how one day he saw HMS Kelly enter the Tyne, riddled with bullet holes, and there, standing on the deck, was Lord Louis Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle.

“On several occasions, my father met a man from South Shields who was a conscientious objector and who spent the war doing work on the land.”

Andrew’s mother is Anna Phyllis Charlton (a relative of the famous Charlton footballing family), who, he explains, spent most of her life as a member of St Michael’s Church, Westoe, South Shields.

“As a girl, my mother, who was a member of the Girl Guides, attended church with my aunt, her sister, Annie Charlton.

“My cousin, Dorothy Glenn became Dorothy Thompson when she married my uncle William. All these female family members attended St Michael’s Church together and were, with the exception of my cousin Dorothy, members of St Michael’s Church of England Mothers’ Union.

“As a child Dorothy was a member of both the Brownies and Girl Guides at St Michael’s.”

When Andrew researched the Charlton family connection he found that a distant relative lost his life in tragic circumstances during the Second World War.

“Sadly one of my mother’s cousins, from North Shields, Robert Charlton, was killed, aged only 19, when his trawler was blown up by a German mine, planted by the enemy at the entrance to the piers between North and South Shields – a sad loss to my family and myself.”

Andrew went on to discover that his mother’s family was spread throughout the North East, including Whitley Bay and Cullercoats, and that two of those from North Shields were trawler captains.

Delving even further back into the past he uncovered a link to the licensing trade.

“My three times great grandfather, Robert Hodgson, married Ann Dickson, and they ran a public house during the 1830s, The Cross Keys, which was a 32 Market Place,” Andrew explains.

“In the year 1841 they ran the Ship Inn, in South Shields.

“In more recent times, my father and relations, uncles, aunts and grandparents lived at the Trow Rocks, where my great grandfather was the housekeeper.”

Andrew himself, has a rich past, having worked for several years in the Civil Service within the Department of Social Security at Longbenton, in Newcastle.

There he was a clerical worker, helping to calculate the wages of the entire civil service.

“Later on, as a mature student I obtained a second class honours degree in history and English. I then obtained a certificate in counselling at South Tyneside College and a certificate in local history at Sunderland University.”

Over the years, Andrew, has – and still does – given talks on local history, including such subjects as the famous people of South Shields; how South Shields has changed in the last 100 years; the border reivers; the history of Marsden; St Bede, the Marsden Grotto and the Marine School.

“I have always been interested in history,” says Andrew, “ever since my parents read to me as a child, and developed an interest in my family when my parents talked so much about them. Since then I have done a lot of research about this subject.”

Perhaps you have a story to share about your family?