A memorable summer when the heatwave hit South Shields

Sunbathing on South Shields beach in August 1970.
Twenty-eight years ago today, Britain was in the grip of a heatwave, which sent temperatures soaring to a then modern-day recorded high of 37.1C (99F).

That record stood until 2003, when the mercury rose to 38.5C (101.3F).

Sun-bathers were out in force as the coast in 1970.

Now, we’re enjoying (depending on your point of view) a summer of sweltering temperatures – in between the thunderstorms, of course!

And to mark the current ice-cream melting weather (don’t blame me if it snows this weekend) I’ve selected a few shots of South Tyneside beaches when families and sun-seekers were out in force.

What are your memories of day trips to the sands?

Promenading over the sand with prams and pushchairs on the beach in the 1950s or early 60s.

