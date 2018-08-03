A memorable summer when the heatwave hit South Shields

Twenty-eight years ago today, Britain was in the grip of a heatwave, which sent temperatures soaring to a then modern-day recorded high of 37.1C (99F).

That record stood until 2003, when the mercury rose to 38.5C (101.3F).

Sun-bathers were out in force as the coast in 1970.

Now, we’re enjoying (depending on your point of view) a summer of sweltering temperatures – in between the thunderstorms, of course!

And to mark the current ice-cream melting weather (don’t blame me if it snows this weekend) I’ve selected a few shots of South Tyneside beaches when families and sun-seekers were out in force.

What are your memories of day trips to the sands?