A picture portrait of working at Plessey’s in South Shields

Any mention of Plessey’s South Shields factory always generates a huge amount of interest from readers.

Last May, when I posted a photo of workers sitting outside of the factory, almost 30,000 of you viewed it.

Another of the many photos kindly sent to us.

So I’m sure there will be lots of interest in the fact that a Plessey’s reunion has been organised for next month.

Lynda (Tyrie) Lamb, Fran (Kane) Manson and Ann (Morgan) Blacklock got in touch to say: “It will take place at Brighams on Thursday, March 22, at 7pm.

“After last year’s event, we would love to have even more people there this time. If people could bring along any old photos with them that would be brilliant.”

l Tomorrow we feature more Plessey pictures.

Workers in protective clothing pose for a photo.