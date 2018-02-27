Awards presentations of the past

We feature a plethora of worthy winners today, from schoolboys to cadets and Duke of Edinburgh gold award recipients.

And each person pictured was sure to have been justifiably proud of their achievements when the photographer caught up with them in the 1960s and 1980s.

South Shields girls who received their Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards at Buckingham Palace. They are, left to right, back: Lynda Shields, Joanne Thompson and Clare McCormack. Front: Karen Carr, Germaine More, Angela Bone and Patricia Hollywood.

Suitably attired in suits, uniforms, ‘Sunday best’ and even a kilt and sporran, they were pictured at Buckingham Palace and here on South Tyneside.

How many of the faces do you recognise?

Being presented with any award is a proud, yet understandably nervous, moment. What was the most memorable award you were presented with over the years?

Frank Sleightholme is presented with a Northern Counties certificate at Westoe County Secondary Boys' School Speech Day in 1963.