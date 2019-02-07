‘Boys and girls’ from South Tyneside’s past

We start this latest selection of photos from the archive, with a picture (to the right) of a golfing scene.

Children from St Peter and Paul's School at Tyne Dock pictured at South Shields Roman Fort in June 1987.

The middle photo, from February 1984, features members of the South Shields Girls Nautical Training Corps, with commanding officer Kay Atkinson.

At the bottom, an artist’s impression, drawn in October 1970, of the “new” Boy Meets Girl boutique that was due to be opened in King Street.

