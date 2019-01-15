Can you help Norman to get on the right road?

Reader Norman Dunn is hoping to focus your attention on a clutch of old photographs he has in his possession – the locations of which, he is unable to identify.

He wrote to me to say: “I wonder if you can help.

Imagaes of unknown locations in South Shields.

“I have five old pictures taken in South Shields in 1951-ish and am trying to find their locations.

“I was hoping you might publish them and ask your older readers if they know.

“The corner shop is run by M. Burton and the other corner shop is the well known Moores.”

The images are really quite striking and sure to revive a lot of memories. So if you can help Norman, please get in touch with me.

