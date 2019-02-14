Can you help solve South Shields puzzle?

For all you budding Hercules Poirots and Miss Marples out there, here’s another puzzle to exercise those “little grey cells”.

The poser comes from readers Jim and Mary Dryden who are struggling to solve a mystery involving an old photograph.

This is what Jim said in an email to the Gazette, requesting help from you.

“Going through my wife’s aunt’s belongings (her name was Margaret Smith. Her married name was Margaret Hardy) we found this photo of her as a young girl (handing over a gift),” explained James.

“Who were the recipients and what was the occasion please? The back of the photo has ‘copyright of the Northern Press’ and 4679 printed on the reverse.

“She retired about 30 years ago as P.A. to the editor of the Westminster Press, based in South Shields.”

It looks a rather grand occasion, so if you can help, please get in touch with me.

Meanwhile, readers have been reacting to a recent article celebrating the end of sweet rationing in Great Britain after 66 years.

I told how general food rationing began here in January 8, 1940, due to the hardships brought about by the Second World War, with sweet and chocolate following suit in July 1942.

Terence Grewcock got in touch to say: “I have two memories from the days of sweet rationing.

“At some point during the war, or immediate post war period, my mother and I embarked on a little mini-adventure or quest to obtain toffee!

“My mam had quite a sweet tooth, and had discovered a way to obtain toffee ‘off the ration’ as they used to say.

“It entailed a ferry trip across the river to North Shields, a walk up that very steep hill to Northumberland Square, then a bus to Chirton, where the Welch Toffee Factory was situated.

“Having reached this ‘Holy Grail’, we entered the factory and produced some bags of sugar to barter for toffee ‘off the ration’!

“We only did the trip once, as it was quite an arduous journey even for a toffee ‘addict’ like my mam! However, she would continue to make her own toffee regularly but never as ‘chewy’ as Welch’s!

“Fast forward a few years to 1954. As usual, I was walking back to the Grammar-Tech School, via Westoe, after lunch, and often stopped to look at the sweets on display in Maynard’s shop window.

“On this occasion, it was a very significant date ... the ending of sweet rationing!

“I decided to celebrate the occasion, so I popped inside, but soon discovered that the shop had been completely sold-out even before lunch! What an anti-climax!”

What are your memories?