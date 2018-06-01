Can you shed more light on South Shields goalie?

Calling all footy buffs, can you help Jackie Williams (nee Jackson) find out more about her dad, Harry Jackson, who used to play in goal for South Shields football club?

Jackie, who grew up in Hebburn but now lives in West Sussex, got in touch after starting to “put together some photos and newspaper clippings about him for my two brothers”.

Harry Jackson, former South Shields player.

“While searching for information and photos or indeed anything related to my dad, I discovered that he played football for South Shields, probably early ’50s.

“I’m unsure about dates, though I have found some information from The British Newspaper Archive online about him playing for Murton CW up to October 1950.

“I’m hoping readers have any photos or team lists or anything really. Maybe they might recognise some of the faces on the photos.”

So, if you can, please get in touch and email me here.

