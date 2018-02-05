Celebrating the Queen’s Coronation with a party

The Queen’s Coronation in 1953 made for many memories – especially for those who attended the many street parties held throughout the land to mark the occasion.

The pictures were sent to us by John’s son, who is also called John, who explains that: “My father was a very keen amateur photographer.

“He did all his own developing and printing. His ‘lab’ was the bathroom, the blackout, red light and enlarger were all made by himself.

“The Coronation street party, he photographed, was held in Bywell Avenue, I believe the tables and chairs were borrowed from Harton School. The races and games were held on the ‘bottom field’ adjacent to Horsley Hill.

“I am in one of the photographs running with the children. I would have been five years old at the time. The building in the background of the pictures is, I think, a pumping station next to the reservoir. This is now the medical centre.”

Coronation street party picture, taken by John Wilkinson in 1953.

