Chapter and verse on the top 10 children’s books

It was interesting to read that not one of the top 10 favourite children’s books, listed in a recent survey, was published after 1988.

So the likes of The Lion The Witch And The Wardrobe (published in 1950), The Secret Garden (1964) and The Hobbit (1937), will be familiar readers across the generations, from youngsters to their grandparents.

Monday nostalgia November 1962 ''Biddick Hall County Infants library - pupils reading.

They, like the other books selected by 2,000 people of all ages, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and The BFG, all deserve their place in the list ... but what would you include there?

What was your favourite children’s book – Treasure Island perhaps or The Water Babies?