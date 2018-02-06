Coronation celebrations in South Shields

Today we feature more photographs of a street party held in South Shields to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Taken by local photographer John Wilkinson, they capture the spirit of the day, when tables and chairs were put out in Bywell Avenue to mark the historic Royal occasion.

Arm in arm and skipping along at the celebration party in Bywell Avenue.

The pictures were sent to us by John’s son, who is also called John, who told how: “My father was a very keen amateur photographer.

“He did all his own developing and printing. His ‘lab’ was the bathroom, the blackout, red light and enlarger were all made by himself.

“The Coronation street party, he photographed, was held in Bywell Avenue.”

A great day was had by all, judging by the pictures.

Enjoying the Queens Coronation festivities.