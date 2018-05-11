Curtain call for talented South Tynesiders

As promised, here’s another selection of photos featuring some of South Tyneside’s best known and best loved amateur dramatic actors and actresses.

Featuring members of the South Shields Amateur Operatic Society, they show the men, women and boys and girls who entertained audiences over the years with their renditions of a whole host of popular stage shows, such as South Pacific and Chicago.

Having fun, in a scene from Chicago in 1984.

It’s easy to understand how the songs, the music, the drama and the thrill of seeing a lavish production on their doorstep, attracted audiences in their droves.

Read more: South Tyneside showmen and women in the spotlight

Were you a member of the society?

What was the best stage show you took part in?