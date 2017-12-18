Days of the school project

When you were at school, how many times did you have to do a project for this subject or that?

Projects for history, science and any other subject you might care to mention.

At St Gregorys are Kelly Rodgers Amanda Smith, Mandy Heilbron and Margaret Bebbington, PTA chairwoman.

Most of the time they were pretty boring, and involved lots of writing and little learning. But sometimes they were actually quite fun, and if you were lucky, even involved a visit to somewhere out of the ordinary.

Take these pupils of class J4 at St Peter’s School, in Jarrow, who were pictured in 1988 with class teacher Mrs Barbara McAllister after they’d visited the chemical company of Rohm and Haas.

The photo brought back memories for a number of readers when it was posted online.

Dawn Rylance posted: “My old school, remember it like yesterday”, while Claire Allan asked Kirsty Williams: “We went to Rohm and Haas didn’t we? I vaguely recall us all being weighed at the entrance (or am I imagining it?) haha.”

Susan Robinson took to Facebook to reveal that: “My father worked at Rohm and Haas” while Michael Burrell posted: “I went to St Peter’s till about 1990.”

Susan Proctor said: “Arrhhhhh Mrs Mcalister, great teacher” while Karon Frank added: “Loved Mrs McAlister.”

Where was the most unusual place you visited when you were at school.

I remember one particular school visit to Whitley Bay. The train journey was somewhat uneventful, but Spanish City certainly caught our imagination.

It wasn’t really very educational, just a fun day out, though it wasn’t much fun when I decided to walk into a lamp-post, having been distracted by the latest comic I was reading at the time.

Other pupils went home with little ornaments and sweets, I went home with a whopping big shiner.

To more recent times, and 1984, just when computers were coming into their own.

Having featured a photo a new computer being handed over to pupils at St Gregory’s RC Junior School, Nikki Ratcliffe posted: “Gosh my old infant and junior school. I was working at that time and our office was never computerised, tried to learn word processing but the computers were so complicated.”

Peter Watt said he remembered: “playing a game called chucky egg” on the first computer he used.