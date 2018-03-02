Delivering the news with driver dad

Yesterday we told how Mr Ronnie Graham was honoured for his 10 years of “accident free” driving while working for the Gazette.

Photos of his diplomas and medals, along with others from the family scrapbook, were sent to us by his daughter Maureen Bulman.

Maureen and her dad Ronnie (top right) at a Gazette Christmas party.

Today Maureen tells us more about her dad: “He was proud working for the Northern Press.

“I often went on drives in the Gazette van to Alnwick and Morpeth.

“In those days we went on the vehicle ferry as there was no tunnel.

“We also went on trips and had Christmas parties every year organised by Gazette.

Ronnie's 10-year accident-free diploma.

“I think it was really nice to be rewarded for your safe driving.Dad left the Gazette after he was diagnosed with cancer. He had just been made foreman and he was very proud of that position. He sadly died in 1968 from cancer.”