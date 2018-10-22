Do you remember the big fish in the park?

Everyone likes a mystery, and thanks to reader David Park, here’s one to get you speculating whilst reminiscing.

For David is seeking a photograph, taken half a century or so ago, featuring a little girl – and a big fish.

The giant fish and the bear in a scene from The Singing Ringing Tree.

The scene of the mystery is Marine Park, in South Shields, as David explains.

“Would the Gazette still have a photograph of a little girl catching a big fish from the Marine Park about 50 years ago?” he asks.

“I think it was on the front page. It was a mystery and a number of sightings were reported of big fish in the lake. It was thought that sticklebacks were the only residents.”

Although, David’s query doesn’t ring any bells, I’m sure someone will remember the story and solve the puzzle.

The goldfish is comforted by the princess. Do you remember the film?

It could be that the big fish in question were pike, which can often find homes in park ponds and lakes.

I’m sure local anglers will be able to confirm or deny such a possibility.

Over the years, thousands of visitors to the park will have walked around that very lake; perhaps you witnessed something strange in the water? Please get in touch if you have done.

David’s query reminds me of an old children’s film that not only included a huge fish, but also a beautiful but haughty princess, a wealthy prince – and an evil dwarf.

The film in question is the The Singing Ringing Tree, which was made by East German studio DEFA in 1957 and shown as a series on the BBC in the sixties.

Described by some as the “scariest” children’s film of all time, it certainly left its mark on me, with its haunting settings and sinister characters. Perhaps you remember it?

The film, which involves the prince being turned into a bear, is a love story, but not the usual sugar-coated type of tale usually associated with those times.

The Singing Ringing Tree was usually shown during school holidays, along with the likes of Robinson Crusoe (do you recall the hypnotic theme tune?) along with the visually stunning White Horses (again with some truly memorable music). They were all made abroad and dubbed into English, making them even more atmospheric. Do you remember watching them?