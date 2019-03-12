Fairground attractions from South Tyneside’s past

With the Easter holidays only a matter of weeks away, today we take a pictorial look back at the pleasure gained from the visit of the fairground.

We have pulled together a small collection of photographs from our archive showing people have fun on the dodgems and a lot more sedate vehicle roundabout attraction for the younger ones.

It might have been cold on the beach in 1973 but people were out to enjoy themselves at the fair.

And those brave enough to take on the giant slide back in 1971 are literally taking to the air as they go over the humps.

What are your recollections of the fairground attractions that would come to South Shields over the bank holiday weekends? Email your memories to peter.french@jpimedia.co.uk