Football memories on way to South Shields

The days of concrete-heavy ‘casey’ footballs; chunky brown, ankle-high boots and shin-pads as thick as an Ian Fleming paperback may be gone, but thanks to an upcoming exhibition to be staged locally – they won’t be forgotten.

For the display, to be held at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, will look back at the history of football on South Tyneside, featuring stories of players and fans from down the years.

Jim Iley, right of Newatle United, officially re-opens South Shields Corporation Welfare Club after alterations. H Bliss, left, chairman, J Taylor, concert chairman in Memory Lane May 1968.

And you can help, by contacting the museum’s assistant keeper of history and exhibition curator, Adam Bell, with any footballing memories or memorabilia you can contribute.

The display is well timed too, coinciding as it does, with the centenary of South Shields’ accession to the Football League.

Mr Bell said: “We’d really appreciate it if people could come forward to share memories and stories, or if they have any memorabilia – from programmes to team photos, medals, kits, boots, and cups or anything interesting – they could lend the museum for display in the exhibition.”

Adam would also like to hear from anyone who’d be willing to talk to him and share any memories of their time as a player or supporter, from any team – be it a workplace, church or pub side – to league football level.

Eric Jophnstone, seated right, at Simonside Hall. From left, South Shields chairman, Jack Leighton, vice-chairman Bob Redpath and manager Alf McMichael in November 1966.

Not surprisingly, as it’s 100 years since South Shields Football Club (SSFC), nicknamed The Mariners, achieved membership of the Football League, the club will feature prominently in the exhibition.

The display charts the Mariners’ evolution since its origins in 1888 through to the legendary FA Vase victory in 2017, and the club’s ongoing development and ambitions.

As well as SSFC, the many local amateur teams of yesteryear will also be celebrated, from works’ teams, including Reyrolle and Westoe Colliery, through to church and school teams.

Famous players who were born or grew up in South Tyneside will also feature.

The exhibition will run from June 15 to October 12, with free entry, although donations are welcome.

People wishing to share their memories and memorabilia should contact Mr Bell either by email adam.bell@twmuseums.org.uk or by calling (0191) 211 5599.

Today we feature a few football-related photos from the past. Can you add anything to the captions found on the backs of them?

What are your fondest footballing recollections?