Former Gazette driver honoured for safe driving

Many people think of themselves as safe drivers, but one man – a former Shields Gazette employee – has diplomas and medals to prove it.

Our thanks go to Maureen Bulman, who got in touch to tell us about the proud record of her dad, Mr R Graham, who worked for the then Northern Press from 1956 to 1968.

Mr R Graham's diploma.

And during that time, Mr Graham, who worked in the newspaper’s garage, was presented with diplomas awarded by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, for driving “accident free” during the years.

“Dad has the certificates and medals from 1956-1968,” explains Maureen.

“You got two types, one was bar medal, the other was oak leaf medal, all presented for safe driving, no accidents.”

l Tomorrow, Maureen tells of her times “at work” with dad.