Fundraising with the Lions and playing pirates in the school hall are just some of the memories recalled by readers following the publication of a couple of scene-setting photos.

Ian Edwards got in touch after seeing a picture of South Shields Lions members dressed as convicts to raise money for a toy library for handicapped children.

Running a race in South Shields in years gone by.

He wrote: “I was a founder member of the organisation and took part in the fundraising/toy collecting for the toy library.

“I would have been in that picture but was unable to get time off from work. I can remember the names of four of the five, and I recognise the fifth but can’t remember his name. In the photo, back row left, is Dr Ravi Mehta, next to him is Peter Gaddes (sadly passed away). Front row is, left, unknown, centre, Howard Ashman, and right, Tatton I’Anson.

“As an organisation we lasted only a few years but we had really good times and, I hope, helped a few people along the way. In the end, we suffered a decline in numbers mainly due to increasing family commitments of members and a lack of new blood to take up the slack. My wife and I have many happy memories of events organised by the Lions, and Lions International.”

Brian Kirley wrote in about the recent clutch of athletics photos, saying: “I believe one of the pictures is from the 50s. It looks like the start of the Prinsky Road Race, from the County Hotel to Cleadon Víllage and back. It looks like Alan Taylor, third from the left and either Jim Burn or Maurice Robertson on his right.

The gymnasiyum in the boys' department of St Cuthbert's Secondary Modern School. South Shields.

“The older race, probably from the 20s or 30s, seems like the same race. It was usually held in April or May. The two junior races were held in Bamburgh Avenue, in March or April, and headed south towards Lincoln Road, returning to finish behind Mowbray Road Junior School.”

Tony Duggan identified Graham Wallace, of Middlesbrough and Cleveland Harriers. Tony said: “I ran several of these races as a Middlesbrough and Cleveland runner.”

When it came to a photo of the gymnasium at St Cuthbert’s Secondary Modern School, South Shields, Eileen Jackson wrote: “My old school. Loved pirates in the gym hall” while Michelle Gabriele posted: “Remember that hall well, brings so many memories back good and bad” while Kath Morrison added: “My old school gym. Pirate game and climbing ropes when you could not play outside.”