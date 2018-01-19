Search

Getting in a spin over the revival of the vinyl record

The new Savilles music store, in Kepple Street, pictured in November 1968.
It’s amazing how the vinyl record (so recently considered to be a relic of past days) has made such a remarkable comeback, with one million of them sold over Christmas-time alone.

But as Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive of the British Phonographic Industry, says: “More and more of us have been rediscovering the joys of vinyl as artists and labels release more of their new titles and classic albums in the format.”

Pictured in September 1975 are William and Margaret Hall, owners of the Handy Shop, which sold records.

Today we feature some of the South Tyneside shops that sold vinyl records in the days when most of us listened to our favourite music courtesy of singles and albums.

How many of those featured do you remember?

Peeping out from behind the bus is Image Records, pictured in November 1975. Did you shop there?

