‘Great times’ with South Shields Army Cadets of the past

The Army Cadets may have been in camouflage when the main photo on today’s page was taken, back in 1997, but when we posted it online, there was no “disguising” the delight it generated among the thousands who viewed it.

In the picture are South Shields cadets, front row, left to right, Sergeant David Wills, cadet Shaun Eglantyne; middle row, cadet Steven Simpson, Lance Corporal Wayne Brown, Lance Corporal Julie Ann Mullen, Corporal Trevor Pollard; back row, cadet Adrian Pollard, cadet Michael Gardner, cadet Nick Stokes and cadet Robert Kyle.

Award-winning lollipop lady Ann Watson with some of her admirers pictured in 1990.

The cadets, based at Frenchman’s Fort, were photographed before starting to recover a Land Rover from a river as part of a cadet competition, held at Ripon.

Seeing the picture, Trevor Pollard took to Facebook to say: “God this was RE comp! We were the youngest group there as well. We were all between 13 and 15, come on Frenchies, ha ha.”

Nicholas Moyse got in touch to say: “Aye had some great times in the cadets” something Corrina Danby agreed with, saying: “Aww cadets, mint times back then.”

Sean Haswell took to social media to point out how: “I remember cadets well, Korea Det. Twice a week behind the bingo hall. Even had a shooting range there. Is it still there?”

Steve Dutton said: “Wow I remember that, I was on the Blaydon team” while Julie Anne Fairless Torrington reveals how “I still have the original paper cutting from this when it first came out.”

Michael Edgerton said: “Some great times in the cadets” while Sean Hedley told how he was DC. “Wow that goes back some years, amazing times, great bunch of cadets.”

Helen Kevin contacted us to say: “Ah lovely picture of my brother” while Sheila Tebble asked Martin Roach if he recognised anyone?

Sean Hedley commented on Facebook: “Fun times! Great bunch of kids.”

Shaun Eglinitne said: “Wow, how long ago was that man?” while Joanne Vasey Finlay stated: “God you all look so young.”

Meanwhile, a photo of lollipop lady Ann Watson, receiving an award from Coun Charles McHugh, and pupils of St Mary’s C of E School, taken in 1990, also got readers commenting online.

Chris Barron posted: “Lovely lady, worked the crossing at the bottom of John Williamson Street.

“My favourite lollipop lady was Mrs McCourt who worked the crossing for Stanhope schoolkids just after Metro bridge/opposite Park Way garage before moving to the crossing outside the Stanhope pub.”

Steven Rattray also got in touch to say he remembered Mrs McCourt while Mark Dowson spoke of “aunty jean, at Ridgeway Juniors. She was virtually a celebrity.”

Solain Watson recalled Alison Wainman at Lord Blyton, calling her “my favourite”.

And some of the favourite views of Durham and the surrounding area, including South Tyneside, are featured in a new book Historic England: Durham, Unique Images from the Archives.

Published by Amberley Publishing, it takes readers on a pictorial and informative journey of the area, showcasing the familiar and lesser well-known places.

Packed with lots of great old photos, the 96-page paperbook is a must for anyone interested in the past.

Contact Amberley on (01453) 847823 or go to www.amberley-books.com