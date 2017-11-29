Guides and Brownies show their girl power

In the tradition of the Spice Girls (remember them?) we salute girl power, and the local Guides and Brownies.

Our picture selection covers the 1960s to the 1980s and features youngsters taking part in a whole host of diverse activities.

Members of South Shields Girl Guides who have been helping to get their new headquarters ready for the opening.

They include laying a carpet at the Guides’ new headquarters in 1971 (did you help give it a “homely” touch?) and cutting wood for a camp fire in 1967.

There’s also a lovely image of two Jarrow packs of Brownies, the 4th St Pauls and 5th St Peters, marking the 75th anniversary of the Brownie movement.

According to the Gazette’s report of 1989, the two packs combined for an evening of celebration. Were you there?

What are your memories of being in the Brownies and the Guides? What activities did you get up to? Email me here with your own memories.

Mrs Joyce Burns, the South Shields Guide Division Commissioner, admires the Queen's Badge and certificate she presented to Sheila Tate of the 8th, St Michaels Company. Looking on is Miss Mary Wood, 8th Company's Guider.