Harvest festival time on South Tyneside

Harton Junior Mixed School harvest festival from 1986. How many faces do you recognise?
Harton Junior Mixed School harvest festival from 1986. How many faces do you recognise?

As schools throughout South Tyneside celebrate Harvest Festival time, we thought we would look back at some of the traditional food and flower collections from the past.

With many schools using the occasion to distribute produce to pensioners as well as raise money for good causes, the annual event is particularly popular with children.

Mortimer Primary School pupils.

Mortimer Primary School pupils.

Pupils from Harton Junior Mixed School in South Shields appear twice in our picture selection.

From 1984 comes a photo of Westoe Infants School pupils handing over a cheque to Save the Children; the proceeds of a Harvest Festival festival of flowers.

Finally, we have a colour snap of Mortimer Primary School youngsters, with their Harvest Festival fare. What do you remember about your school’s Harvest Festivals?

Memory Lane social flow ''Harton Junior School harvest festival.

Memory Lane social flow ''Harton Junior School harvest festival.

Memory Lane social flow October 1984 ''Westoe Infants School harvest festival. Raised funds for Save the Children Fund. Richard Isaac, 4, pictured presenting the cheque to Richard Fawcett, treasurer of the South Shields branch.

Memory Lane social flow October 1984 ''Westoe Infants School harvest festival. Raised funds for Save the Children Fund. Richard Isaac, 4, pictured presenting the cheque to Richard Fawcett, treasurer of the South Shields branch.