Having a ball at South Tyneside school

Pupils at St Wilfrid’s Comprehensive School , in South Shields, appear to have had a ball over the years, judging by this selection of snapshots.

For they can be seen enjoying themselves on the sports field and on the stage.

Principals in the St Wilfrids Comprehensive School production of Iolanthe by Gilbert and Sullivan.

In February 1983, the school’s netball team was pictured with a trophy. Do you know what they won it for?

Gilbert and Sullivan must have played a big part at St Wilfrid’s, for the school staged two of the pair’s operettas.

In March 1983, 100 pupils were busy preparing for a production of The Mikado, while a year later, in February, youngsters were getting ready to stage Iolanthe.

Do you remember playing in the school netball team or performing in one of the stage shows?

Please get in touch with your memories of St Wilfrid’s Comp.