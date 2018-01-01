How we used to book our hols

It’s at this time of the year that thoughts turn to booking a holiday away.

So we decided that it would be appropriate to features a selection of photos featuring South Tyneside travel agents and their staff from the 1960s through to the 80s.

Susan Butler, right, a representative from Jetsave, presents a plaque to John Brown of Panovista Travel. The firm won the award for holiday sales to Canada, America and the Far East. Also pictured, Julia Gosling and Dawn Nicholson, travel consultants with Panovista.

The oldest, from 1966, shows the rather stark interior of Graham and Warren’s travel agency in Fowler Street, South Shields.

Since then, holidays have changed beyond all recognition, with people being able to fly off to distant destinations undreamed of in 1966.

Now, with money so tight, many of us are once again holidaying at home. How have your holidays changed over the years?