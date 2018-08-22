In pictures: Memories of shipbuilding on the Tyne

Today we're looking back at some of the steel giants which graced the Tyne during the heyday of shipbuilding.

Our pictures range from the 1950s, right through to the 1990, by which time the industry was in decline.

An aerial view of Middle Docks in South Shields in 1973.

First up, we've got the 34,000-ton tanker Oleander being manoeuvred by tugs after her launch at Swan Hunter’s West Yard, Walker, in 1964.

Then there's a shot of a new storage area at Middle Docks, South Shields, being constructed in 1957.

From construction to dismantling, we've got the 2,045-ton collier Lancing being pulled apart in Middle Docks in 1969.

Fast forward to 1986, when Swan Hunter carried out the keel-laying of HMS Chatham.

Then we've got ships lying berthed at Tyne Dock Engineering’s Market Dock in 1990, waiting to enter dry dock for refit and repair.

Pictured in 1970 are two ships built on the Tyne. On the left is the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia, with the 22,940-ton carrier Faraday on the right.

A 50-ton pressure cargo tank is pictured being fitted into the Broughty in 1963.

Then there's a fine old picture of repairs being carried out in Palmers in 1953 on the Duke of York.

Last, but not least, there's a busy aerial view of South Shields Middle Docks in 1973.

Did a member of your family work on the yards? Perhaps they worked on one of the ships pictured here?

If so, we'd love to hear from you. Email peter.french @jpress.co.uk with your memories.