It’s the season to dress up and sing carols

With Christmas fast approaching I thought it would be timely to feature a few photos of youngsters taking part in some suitably seasonally activities, such as pantomimes and carol concerts.

So from the 1980s and ’90s we have angels, fairies, elves, and a wicked queen.

The cast of a production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1988.

At the time, the youngsters were still at school in South Tyneside. How many of them do you recognise?

What can you tell me about the shows and the services?

Thinking back, what were your favourite festive events when you were at school?

Did you get to star in a panto or perform in a seasonal show? Please get in touch with your memories.