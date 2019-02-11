It was positively Park-y during these winter days

The recent cold snap reminded us that spring is still some way off and winter has yet to release her grip on the land.

And just to reinforce the message, we thought we’d dig out some wintry scenes from the past, including a wonderful shot taken in South Marine Park, South Shields, in February 1978, featuring a frozen “damsel in distress”.

Frank Ord, parks attendant, breaks the ice around the lake in South Marine Park in February 1969.

The damsel in question was in fact, one of the park’s statues, who found herself in the news when a mysterious benefactor took pity on her – and popped some clothes on her, so she could “keep warm”.

What funny or unusual tales can you tell involving snowy and icy conditions here on South Tyneside?

Back in February 1978 and one of the statues in South Marine Park was given some clothing to "keep warm!"

Mrs M Davidson with her grandchildren Neil and Maureen at Marine Park Lake in December 1967.