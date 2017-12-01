Looking at our health service under the microscope

The national health service today finds itself under the microscope like never before.

This picture selection, from the 1960s through to the ’70s, features staff, management and visitors to the Ingham Infirmary, during the days before the NHS was under intense pressure to achieve targets and make ends meet.

Right, Sister Sarah Cain and Nurse Margaret Maughan keeping equipment in the theatre in order. 1970.

They include nurses and nursing sisters, as well as consultant radiologists, members of the South Shields Hospital Management Committee and an organiser of the local WRVS.

Together they provided the care to so many people.

What are your memories of the Ingham Infirmary, and the staff who worked there?

