Looking back at shops you may remember

Shopping has undergone something of a revolution in a relatively short period of time, with some of us having witnessed considerable change in the world of retail within our lifetime.

Not only have people of a certain age seen corner shops eclipsed by supermarkets, those supermarkets have expanded into superstores that now sell pretty much everything under the sun.

Staiano's Expresso Bar, in Frederick Street, in January.

So there were some interesting comments made by readers when we posted a photo showing “supermarket shopping” in 1962 on Facebook recently.

Mary Edwards remembers: “Going to the local shop at 9am on Saturday morning for fresh bread delivery and a block of farm butter. Ran all the way home to have the still hot crust and best butter” while Viv Marley said: “I remember getting a trolley full for £3 lol happy days.”

Sheila Hernon took to social media to say: “Certainly don’t get the service these days – and small amounts (for one person) are out of the question.”

Graham Lister told of: “Back when it was a pleasure to visit the shops” and Kathleen Anderson added: “Value for money when it was pounds shillings and pence.”

Ronaud hair stylists, also in Frederick Street.

From an early supermarket to a coffee shop and an exterior shot of Staiano’s Expresso Bar, in Frederick Street, taken in January 1974.

David Craig said: “I had some good afternoons in there with my mates” while Jean Broughton McDonald asked: “Did they have a son called Lawrence?” – something which the next reader, Sylvia Besnard, seemed to confirm.

Sylvia told how “I worked there for Lawrence for a few years.”

Linda King said: “I am on this photo with my mam, second on the left, when we had our sheepskin coats on” while Vivienne Shotton Carlson added: “I think I was in the pram outside the shop lol.”

Another old photo we featured recently, showing Ronaud Hair Stylists in Frederick Street, also revived memories for readers like Janice Gudgeon, who said: “My mam went there four years, Audrey used to do her hair.”

Tracey Cox told how “Audrey and Ron lived in our street” while Beverly Olds said she went there “many times” and Vanessa C Bullock “did my work experience there”.

Meanwhile, reader Harry Thompson, got in touch after we featured a photo of a circus parade passing through South Shields.

He writes: “A few months ago I replied to a previous feature in Time Of Our Lives on circus visits, giving my memories of the circus parading down Stanhope Road in the 1950s, 60s and 70s and helping to erect seating in the Big Top on The Brinkburn.

“At the time I did get some reaction that the circus only paraded from South Shields Central Station via Chichester and Mortimer Road and not Stanhope Road, but I am certain I am correct, perhaps some of your other readers will remember too?” asks Mr Thompson, who used to live in Stanhope Road. Well what do you think?

Other readers contacted Time Of Our Lives to comment on Jeff Appleyard’s lists of old cinemas and pubs.

Maurice Z emailed: “I notice no one has mentioned The Pavilion (cinema) which was at the junction of Derby Street, and what is now Western Approach” while another reader wrote: “the oldest pub in South Shields is the old ship, 1803, still trading”.

I’ve been asked to remind you that the world’s oldest maritime welfare charity is asking local churches to remember the world’s seafarers in a special service.

Congregations will take part in Sea Sunday services on July 8 in aid of the Sailors’ Society.

Each year, the Christian charity asks churchgoers to pray and give thanks for the world’s 1.6m seafarers.

Stuart Rivers, Sailors’ Society’s CEO, said: “Whether they know it or not, the people of Tyne and Wear rely upon seafarers.

“More than 90% of everything we own comes by sea. All of these goods are brought into the country by seafarers who risk extreme loneliness, dangerous storms and even piracy.

“Holding a Sea Sunday service for Sailors’ Society is a fantastic way of recognising the amazing work seafarers do.”