Looking back at the South Shields Harriers

Over the years, members of South Shields Harriers must have run miles and miles in races throughout South Tyneside and beyond.

Here we feature some of the athletes in action during the 1970s.

Start of the junior boys' race in the South Shields Harriers' cross country races event.

They can be seen starting off on the Trow Lea as well as The County Hotel, Sunderland Road, on their way to The Britannia in Cleadon Village.

How many of the faces do you recognise?

And once the race was run, it was time for the trophies to be presented, as can be seen in the photograph taken during the Harriers’ annual meeting in December 1976. Were you one of the trophy winners? What are your memories of being a Harrier?

Perhaps running is a tradition in your family, if so, please let me know of the footsteps you may have followed.