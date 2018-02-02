Making music for South Tyneside’s hospitals

The current state of the NHS is a real talking point.

And there was plenty of talking being done when the Gazette paid a number of hospital visits back in the 1960s and ’70s.

Three young DJs who were broadcasting on Radio TH throughout 1969 and the year before.

For they caught DJs and radio presenters broadcasting to patients at the Ingham Infirmary, in South Shields, as well as other local hospitals.

One of them, DJ Phil Grainger, said at the time: “We never talked about ourselves on the air so nobody really knows who are.”

What can you tell us about the hospital record-spinners?

Also pictured at the Ingham Infirmary in 1962 was one of the hospital’s “new £8,000” x-ray machines.