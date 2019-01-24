Marching through the centre of South Shields

A recent posting on the Gazette’s Facebook pages of the 1st Cadet Battalion of the Durham Light Infantry marching along King Street, South Shields, in 1958, followed by members of the Civil Defence and South Shields Police, struck a chord with a number of readers.

William Dunnington said: “I played in the band for many years, from the age of 10. I played the clarinet, back row” while Peter Metcalfe told how: “I was in the DLI in 1958. I must have been there.”

Back in 1989 pupils at a South Shields comprehensive took part in a live link-up with school children in France.

Carole Elms took to social media to say: “I marched on Good Fridays down Fowler Street then along King Street with The Glebe Methodist Church, banner flying.

“We always received an orange at the end of our March, I thought it was so special” while Adriaan VandeLang said: “I remember the Easter parades.”

Another photograph, this time from February 1989, showing pupils at a South Shields comprehensive school taking part in a live link-up with children in France, also brought back memories.

Anthony Spink posted: “A lot of familiar faces here”, something which Kirsty Rockett confirmed, by naming many of them – “Kirsty Rockett, Emma Rose, Gemma Laurie, Dave Ogle, Kirsty Elizabeth Galbraith, Aidan Lannen, Mark Young Lisa Gray, Kathryn Cowen and Stephen Shieber.

The work room in Gowans store in Fowler Street in 1984.