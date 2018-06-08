Memories of custard pie gun fights

St Oswald's Junior School pupils in Bugsy Malone.
Memories of fighting with custard pie guns came shooting back for one reader when we featured online a photo of St Oswald’s Junior School performing Bugsy Malone in the 1980s.

Gayle White wrote: “I loved that play, so many memories. The fights with the custard pie guns, just great,” while Helen Williams (nee Pritchard) posted: “How adorable do we look?”

Instructors helping youngsters make jewellery at one of the WHIST classes held at St Hilda's Youth Centre. Pictured left to right: Melanie Barnes, Beatrice Barnes, Sharon Proud, Fiona Swindell, Sue Grebby, Lianne Little and Lisa Coucher.

Gem Jean said: “Brilliant memories,” while Sarah Atkinson Belshaw also said “great memories”.

Meanwhile, a photo of jewellery-making classes WHIST, held at St Hilda’s Youth Centre in South Shields in 1988, prompted Jean Dack to say: “YMCA/SHARE project set this group up while I was working there. Gone from strength to strength and still going thanks to Beatrice (sorry, cant remember second name).”

Having a break at J&J Fashions, Middlefields, in August 1979.

