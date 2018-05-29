Memories of school discos and other pictures from the past

School discos were always fun events, as pupils donned their best bib and tucker and danced to the hottest sounds of the day.

And the youngsters from St Joseph’s Comp, pictured here in July 1987, had even more reason to enjoy themselves, as they attended their fundraising disco in fancy dress.

Hedworthfield Junior School pupils were busy spreading an anti-smoking message in March 1990. Pictured, from left, are rappers Stefanie Grimes and Jemma Graham, with Suzanne Ferriday and her anti-nicotine poster.

How many of the people pictured do you recognise?

There are plenty more faces to put a name to on the other pictures featured here.

Three names we know are those of the three Jarrow schoolgirls who were warniong classmates of the dangers of smoking.

Pictured are Hedworthfield Juniors pupils Stefanie Grimes and Jemma Graham, who produced an anti-nicotine rap, and Suzanne Ferriday, who designed a poster.

Girl competitors during a break in the South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club's junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971.

Then, with Wimbledon not too far away, we thought it timely to look back at some budding South Tyneside tennis players.

We’ve got some girls competing in the South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club’s junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace.

Why not tell us all about your memories of playing tennis at school or for one of the many local clubs?

Last but not least, we have a picture of trombonists David Dale and Margaret Lenny, and other members of the South Tyneside Senior Schools Brass Band.

Trombonists David Dale and Margaret Lenny with other members of the South Tyneside Senior Schools Brass Band, rehearsing for a concert in November 1976.

Do you recognise anyone? Email peter.french@jpress.co.uk if you do.