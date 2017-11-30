Memories of South Tyneside sea cadets’ past parades

Looking shipshape and Bristol fashion, that’s these young South Tyneside sea cadets.
Pictured during the 1970s and ’80s, they can be seen being inspected and also looking forward to a trip to Portsmouth.
The two lads heading south in 1972, to join the training ship Royalist, were 16-year-olds Stephen Aspin and Thomas Gibson, who were both members of the 315 Unit (South Shields) Sea Cadet Corp.
Other members of the 315 (Collingwood) unit can be seen standing to attention to an inspection during their annual Royal Navy inspection and visits from the naval “top brass”.
