New book digs into history of pubs from South Tyneside’s past and present

A new book about local pubs provides a good excuse to raise a toast to some of South Tyneside’s best-known watering holes.

South Tyneside Pubs, by Eileen Burnett, takes a nostalgic look back at the many licensed premises that traded in these parts.

The cover of South Tyneside Pubs by Eileen Burnett.

Pictures are accompanied by a written snapshot of the place and the people who owned it or worked there.

“The pubs of South Tyneside are numerous and each has its own fascinating history,” said publishers Amberley.

At almost 100 pages long, this fascinating read will appeal to history lovers in general and, in particular, those who enjoyed a tipple or two in the many pubs mentioned.

The Scotia pub at the corner of King Street, South Shields.

The Jester in Tasmania Road, Simonside, pictured in October 1958.