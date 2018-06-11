Oom pah pah! Were you in a silver or brass band in South Tyneside?

Today we’re taking a trip down memory lane to the good old days of silver and brass bands.

An institution for many, we’ve got some great photographs in our archive of competitions, performances and awards.

There are plenty of smiling faces in them too!

Did you take part in a concert, or were you in a band as a youngster?

Flick through our picture gallery above and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Read more: All the fun at the YMCA in South Shields

Brass bands still play a huge part in South Tyneside’s cultural calendar today - with the annual performances at the ampitheatre in South Shields kicking off at the start of June for another year.

The performances remaining are as follows:

June 17: 2 - 4pm - Sunderland Monkwearmouth Salvation Army Band

June 24: 2 - 4pm - People’s Mission Silver Band

July 8: 3.30 - 5.30pm - South Tyneside Wind Band

July 15: 3.30 - 5.30pm - South Tyneside Brass Band supported by South Tyneside Wind Band

July 22: 3.30 - 5.30pm - Bear Park and Esh Brass Band

July 29: 3.30 - 5.30pm - Bright Street Big Band

Related content: Take a trip to these South Shields shops of yesteryear

August 5: 2 - 4pm - Dunston Silver Band

August 12: 2 - 4pm - North East Concert Band

August 19: 2 - 4pm - Westoe Brass

August 26: 2 - 4pm - NASUWT Concert Band