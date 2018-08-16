Remembering the day that the world lost Elvis Presley

It was a sad day indeed for music-lovers here and around the world, when 41 years ago today, ‘The King’, Elvis Presley, died at the age of just 42.

The singer, who shocked a generation with his gyrating hips, and topped the charts with countless records, was found dead at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The cause of death was a form of heart attack.

Despite the passing years, Elvis’ legacy lives on, and his music is still popular today with young and old alike.

And as with many a momentous occasion, those who heard of his death, can still recall when and where they were, and indeed what they were doing, when the shock news broke.

Are you one of them?