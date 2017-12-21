Remembering when it was panto time on South Tyneside

They’ve been delighting audiences, young and old, for countless years, and still pantomimes remain as popular as ever.

And it’s hardly surprising that they are such a staple of the festive season – pitting good against evil with a backdrop of songs and laughter – lots of laughter.

Widow Twankey, left, played by Ivan Green and Abanazar, played by Eddie McNamee, in 1975.

And who can resist the audience participation – the boos and the cheers.

Here are just a few photos of pantos staged on South Tyneside in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

They include members of the Jarrow Community Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

If you had the chance, which panto character would you play?