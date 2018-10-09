School days from South Shields’ past

Today we head back to school courtesy of photos from the archives showing pupils in class and at play.

To the right we can see South Shields Grammar School for Boys, new swimming pool which opened in 1965.

Heather Hogg, pupil from Brinkburn County Secondary School, receiving instruction from Shields golf professional Howard Spencer. while Janice Wilson, David Millett and other members of the golfing glass watch. The date is October 1967.

Do you remember taking the plunge there?

Below, we stay at South Shields Grammar School for Boys, where (left to right) Malcolm Mather, Kenneth Rear and Peter Biggs were pictured having a lesson in the biology lab in 1975.

Below that are children at play at the Oakleigh Gardens centre in June 1966.

How many of the pupils pictured do you recognise?

What are your memories of lessons and playtime at the school, both junior and senior, that you used to go to?

