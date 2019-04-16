Showing off the silverware - see who you recognise in these winning photographs

Whatever sport you play or competition you enter, whether as an individual or a team, there’s no better feeling than being a winner.

And judging by these smiling faces, that’s just how these young people were feeling when they were pictured by the Gazette’s photographer during the 1990s.

Team captain Callum Rochford and the other winning players of the Seventh Cub Scout football team in 1996.

As well as Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts, there’s Girls Venture Corps Air Cadets from across South Tyneside – all of them flying high after scooping trophies and plaques for their achievements.

Were you one of the winning groups?

What can you tell us about the youngsters pictured and the groups they so successfully represented?

If you have any memories to share, contact peter.french@jpimedia.co.uk.

Lady footballers from the Jarrow Sea Cadets in 1991.