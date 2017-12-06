Snow brings back memories of pain and pleasure of winters gone by

Having had our first taste of snow this winter, and with more of the white stuff on the way, we thought it would be timely to remind you of some seasonal scenes from years gone by.

So here, from the 1950s right through the ’80s, is a selection of pictures showing the perils and pleasures that come with a hefty downfall of snow.

Trying to keep the traffic moving in blizzarding snow.

From the centre of South Shields and on to The Leazes, then taking in West Park and Robin Hood Bank, Primrose, in Jarrow, the snow brought cheers and no doubt tears, as youngsters played and adults suffered in the slippery conditions on the streets and pavements.

Nobody likes the snow when they’re trying to get to work or travel on icy roads, but, if you’re not, who can resist making snowballs and snowmen or riding on a sledge?

Shaun Davidson and David Tate, both 13, make a giant snowball in the West Park in February 1978.

Margery Holmes leaves her pram at home as she walks to the shops using a sledge to transport 17-month old Neil.

Blizzard conditions back in February 1956.