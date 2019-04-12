South Tyneside football club’s golden days

The recent articles about Marsden Juniors football team, and two of the club’s stalwarts Ralph Bagley and Jim Calvert, netted a great many memories for readers.

One of them was former player Ron Metcalfe, who went on to play for Derby County.

Ron and the McPherson's dad with even more trophies.

Now, thanks to Ron, we can share with you more recollections of the team, its players, officials and supporters, after he sent us some splendid photos from his scrapbook.

As Ron says, the picture to the right shows “some of the parents with Ralphy and Jim. My dad (same christian name as me) is back right, with the hat.

“He had also played for South Shields and was mentioned in the Gazette last year when Shields FC were doing a write up on the history of the football club”.

Below that is a team photo, under which is a picture featuring “me with John Hetherington, Ian and Dave McPherson”.

Can you name the players' line-up for this team shot?

To the left are “My dad and the McPherson’s father with trophies”.