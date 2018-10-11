South Tyneside history group seeks new members

A local history group is hoping to recruit new members – and it has drawn-up a busy schedule of events to attract them along to their upcoming meetings.

The call comes from the South Tyneside branch of the Northumberland & Durham Family History (NDFHS) group which meets locally.

Dame Flora Robson.

Group spokeswoman, Ann Franklin, said: “As ever the South Tyneside branch of the NDFHS is continuing to look for new members, and to this end we have arranged some interesting speakers and talks for our monthly meetings, which are currently being held at St Hilda’s Church, in South Shields, on the third Wednesday of each month, commencing at 1.30pm.

“The next meeting takes place on Wednesday, October 17, when we have Julian Harrop, the collections resources co-ordinator at Beamish Museum, giving a talk entitled ‘Snooping on Snaps’, which is in relation to the many photographs the museum has accumulated.

“This is followed with a talk on Wednesday, November 21, by one of the NDFHS trustees on her research into the story behind the carol ‘Good King Wenceslas’ which is entitled ‘Murder in Bohemia’.

“In the new year we have lined up a couple of talks which are specifically related to the South Shields area, which should be of interest to anyone interested in local history as well as family history.”

Anyone wanting further information can do so by emailing southtynesidebranch@ndfhs.org.uk

Meanwhile, readers have the chance to further explore the past and marvel at some splendid artwork thanks to two exhibitions being staged at South Shields Museum.

Our Hopes Profound, which opens on Saturday, is being held to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War in 1918 and “explores the profound and lasting effect the war had here, changing life for ordinary people in ways that could hardly have been imagined before the war”.

A spokesman for the library said: “This exhibition explores the end of the First World War and the years that followed, the social change that took place and how individual people in South Tyneside were affected.

The exhibition runs until May 19, 2019.

The second, Capturing a Star: Dame Flora Robson and other works by Dame Ethel Walker, features artwork on loan from the Royal Academy of Arts collection.

It is part of the Royal Academy of Arts 250th anniversary celebrations.

“An exhibition highlight is a portrait of Dame Flora Robson, feted actor of stage and screen, who was born in South Shields.

“It also includes artworks on loan from the Laing Art Gallery.”

The exhibition, which is open now, runs until March 2, 2019.

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, in Ocean Road, South Shields (NE33 2JA) is open between 10am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Call (0191) 211 5599 for more details.